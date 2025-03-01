Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Update

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LNZNF remained flat at $24.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $37.92.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
