Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Update

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LNZNF remained flat at $24.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $37.92.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors, and industrial applications. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell and modal fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, activewear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

