BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Invests $10.24 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.3% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $178.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

