SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 647,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,641,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.8% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $292.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
