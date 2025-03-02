WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 231 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WR Wealth Planners LLC reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,194. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 1.9 %

RTX stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.95 and a twelve month high of $133.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.