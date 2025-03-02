Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Down 58.2% in February

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the January 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SRET traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.32. 19,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,105. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $188.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

