Maia Wealth LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $598.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $626.13 and a 200 day moving average of $606.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.