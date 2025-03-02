Hickory Point Bank & Trust Invests $457,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. TPG Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 62,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

