SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,662. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $239.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 86,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

View Our Latest Report on SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.