Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,077,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 638,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,782,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 132,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.