sudeng (HIPPO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One sudeng token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sudeng has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. sudeng has a market capitalization of $47.03 million and $30.36 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About sudeng

sudeng launched on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00440758 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $29,257,983.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sudeng using one of the exchanges listed above.

