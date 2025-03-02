Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sekisui House Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SKHSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 47,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,814. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. Sekisui House has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

