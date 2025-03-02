SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SOL Global Investments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SOLCF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 187,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,059. SOL Global Investments has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

About SOL Global Investments

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

