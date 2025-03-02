Short Interest in Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Drops By 70.0%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the January 31st total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 301.0 days.

Shelf Drilling Stock Performance

SHLLF stock remained flat at $0.76 during trading on Friday. Shelf Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Get Shelf Drilling alerts:

About Shelf Drilling

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells, and associated services using the rigs of the company’s owned fleet and related equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.