AvocadoCoin Price Reaches $1,502.76 on Exchanges (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can now be purchased for $1,502.76 or 0.01641655 BTC on popular exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and $166,589.79 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AvocadoCoin

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

