Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADNT. Barclays reduced their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. Adient has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adient by 583.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Adient by 10,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Adient by 6,924.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

