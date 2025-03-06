StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Enservco has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

