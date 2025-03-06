StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Enservco has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.
Enservco Company Profile
