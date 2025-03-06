Arizona State Retirement System Buys 42 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $14,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total value of $6,585,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,954,508.09. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,823,773. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,874.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,883.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,981.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

