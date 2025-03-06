Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.82. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

