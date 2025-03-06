Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,189 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.79.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $42,002.40. This trade represents a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $823,158.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,867.94. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,439,783 shares of company stock valued at $107,497,043 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.39, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.