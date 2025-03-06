iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,839,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

