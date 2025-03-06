Huntsman (HUN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Huntsman (NYSE: HUN):
- 3/5/2025 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2025 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/13/2025 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2025 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Huntsman Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after buying an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Huntsman by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 60,072 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 79,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 63,085 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $5,317,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
