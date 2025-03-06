Huntsman (HUN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Huntsman (NYSE: HUN):

3/5/2025 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/13/2025 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Huntsman Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.

Get Huntsman Co alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -90.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after buying an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Huntsman by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 60,072 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 79,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 63,085 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $5,317,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.