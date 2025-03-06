Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $935,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $116.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.53 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.