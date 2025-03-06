Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes $323,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $536.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $549.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

