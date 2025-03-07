Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 794.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $841.15 billion, a PE ratio of 146.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

