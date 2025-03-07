Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 239003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Jamf Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $52,365.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at $473,058.27. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

