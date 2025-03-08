Banco Santander S.A. Has $13.32 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.06.

Shares of PH opened at $635.57 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $492.71 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $664.88 and a 200-day moving average of $650.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

