Arjuna Capital Sells 136 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arjuna Capital lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.2% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $493.35 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.78 and a 200-day moving average of $553.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

