Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 241 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,495,544,000 after acquiring an additional 234,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 147,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,455,079,000 after buying an additional 140,390 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $449.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.56 and its 200 day moving average is $487.67. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.81.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

