PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1,306.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $314.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

