Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

VWO stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

