One Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,460,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $184,919,000 after buying an additional 162,528 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.3% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 17,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

