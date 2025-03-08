RKL Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 173.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,562 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 201.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 66,170 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

