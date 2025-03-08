Destination Wealth Management Buys 2,250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.