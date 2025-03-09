Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

