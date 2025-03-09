Lifeworks Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after acquiring an additional 508,344 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after purchasing an additional 576,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,247,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,832,000 after purchasing an additional 151,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,806,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,851,000 after buying an additional 549,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,421,000 after buying an additional 490,109 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $89.44 and a 52-week high of $135.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average of $121.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.