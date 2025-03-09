OFI Invest Asset Management Takes $16.83 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 291,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Canopy Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.