Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,123,000 after acquiring an additional 197,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.48.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $134.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.66. The company has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.87, for a total transaction of $2,637,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,544.18. The trade was a 9.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,093,970 shares of company stock valued at $296,365,992 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.