Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 112,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

