Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP decreased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,225,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,216 shares during the quarter. Coty comprises about 0.8% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Coty were worth $22,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Coty by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,696,000 after acquiring an additional 251,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Coty by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Coty by 147.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,165,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 693,961 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $3,681,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Coty by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,450,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,566,000 after acquiring an additional 656,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -585.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

