Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $132.84 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 699,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,844,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,316,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 138,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VXF opened at $178.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.97 and a 200-day moving average of $190.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $159.39 and a 52 week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

