Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $495,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 959 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $461.02 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.50 and a 12 month high of $633.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $518.87 and its 200-day moving average is $543.22.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Petro bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. The trade was a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

