Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $753,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,152,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

