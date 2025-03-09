Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3027 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a 52.1% increase from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LUGDF opened at C$30.26 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$12.45 and a 12 month high of C$30.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.45.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

