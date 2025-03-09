Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3027 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a 52.1% increase from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Lundin Gold Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LUGDF opened at C$30.26 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$12.45 and a 12 month high of C$30.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.45.
About Lundin Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Gold
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.