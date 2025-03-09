Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $525,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.78 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.50 and its 200-day moving average is $127.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

