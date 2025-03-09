Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $60.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.