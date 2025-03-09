Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in RTX by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in RTX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,255,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in RTX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 147,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX stock opened at $128.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.79. The stock has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.44 and a fifty-two week high of $135.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

