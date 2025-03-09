116,574 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 116,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,839,000. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.0% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,382,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 18.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 97,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $350.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.05 and a 52-week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.