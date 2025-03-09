SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $268.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $198.94 and a 52 week high of $272.32. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

