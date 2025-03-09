Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ian Gibbs Sells 14,200 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Director Ian Gibbs sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.40, for a total value of C$587,880.00.
TSE LUG traded up C$2.52 on Friday, reaching C$43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 826,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,809. The company has a market cap of C$7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$16.77 and a 1-year high of C$43.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 60.06%.
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
