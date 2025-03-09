SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) versus Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Financial Survey

SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SRIVARU and Nikola”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRIVARU $40,000.00 142.19 -$11.43 million N/A N/A Nikola $75.53 million 0.15 -$966.28 million ($14.26) -0.01

SRIVARU has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nikola.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

6.7% of SRIVARU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SRIVARU and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nikola 0 4 1 0 2.20

Nikola has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,457.38%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than SRIVARU.

Profitability

This table compares SRIVARU and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A Nikola -840.44% -95.73% -46.23%

Volatility and Risk

SRIVARU has a beta of -1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector. In addition, it develops a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. Further, its products include Nikola Tre Class 8 truck and the Nikola's Class 8 FCEV. Additionally, the company assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

